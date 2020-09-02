Rock Island County Circuit Clerk's Office has positive COVID-19 case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rock Island County Circuit Clerk's Office was shuttered Wednesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“I wanted to be as safe as possible and as proactive as possible,” circuit clerk Tammy Weikert said.

The office and its public areas were scheduled to be sanitized overnight, and the office was expected to reopen Thursday, she said.

The circuit clerk’s office might be operating with fewer employees when it reopens, Weikert said. She suggested people coming in-person allow extra time for the visit.

She also said services offered by the circuit clerk were available online through the office website.

Weikert said she was notified late Wednesday morning, and the office closed around noon.

A sign on the locked door said the office would be closed for the rest of the business day.

The court administrator's office of the 14th Judicial Circuit, of which the Rock Island County courts are a part, said Wednesday that other court operations were continuing as normal. Other offices were open in the building at that time, and it was open to the public.