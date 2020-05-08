Rock Island County Circuit Clerk's staff laid off as court activity drops by 80%

Deputy Clerk Amy Beeding said she is one of the 15 employees laid off.

"I'm still kind of in shock right now," Beeding said. "(Weikert) wanted everyone back this week and now she's laying half off the workforce. I don't think she followed the (AFSCME) contract when she did this; she gave the union no heads up. There could have been other options explored before doing something so drastic.

"Now I have no insurance," she said. "How am I going to protect my family with no insurance? God forbid one of us catches coronavirus. The labor union begged for a meeting last week. We set up two different days for meetings and (Weikert) refused to meet with us. There could have been people to volunteer to take furlough. The people in the county clerk's office are all still employed, they're working one day a week."

State's Attorney Dora Villarreal said two legal assistants were laid off from her office. She was in the process of filling two vacant assistant state's attorney positions, but that has been put on hold.

"We don't know what the future holds; I really hope that's all," she said. "We do derive from a different budget. We are still working and charging cases, but our revenue is not looking good."