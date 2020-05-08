Rock Island County Circuit Clerk's staff laid off as court activity drops by 80%

More than a dozen clerks were laid off Friday morning from the Rock Island County circuit clerk's office and two clerical staff from the state's attorney's office because of depressed court activity due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Circuit Clerk Tammy Weikert called 15 employees into a meeting at 10 a.m. inside an empty courtroom to notify them in person. The employees were then handed official letters from Weikert stating the layoffs were necessary due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on county finances.
"Due to the COVID pandemic, we have seen a decrease in revenue and are unable to maintain the current staffing levels in this office," Weikert wrote. "If in the future we are able to restore you to employment, we will follow the callback procedures outlined in the (AFSCME) contract.
"You are required to return your key fob and any and all employer-provided equipment prior to exiting the building. Your personal items will be mailed to you."
The layoffs will be effective Monday. There are 18 staff remaining in the circuit clerk's office, including Weikert.
Deputy Clerk Amy Beeding said she is one of the 15 employees laid off.
"I'm still kind of in shock right now," Beeding said. "(Weikert) wanted everyone back this week and now she's laying half off the workforce. I don't think she followed the (AFSCME) contract when she did this; she gave the union no heads up. There could have been other options explored before doing something so drastic.
"Now I have no insurance," she said. "How am I going to protect my family with no insurance? God forbid one of us catches coronavirus. The labor union begged for a meeting last week. We set up two different days for meetings and (Weikert) refused to meet with us. There could have been people to volunteer to take furlough. The people in the county clerk's office are all still employed, they're working one day a week."
State's Attorney Dora Villarreal said two legal assistants were laid off from her office. She was in the process of filling two vacant assistant state's attorney positions, but that has been put on hold.
"We don't know what the future holds; I really hope that's all," she said. "We do derive from a different budget. We are still working and charging cases, but our revenue is not looking good."
Weikert said the reduction in court filings such as lawsuits and evictions because of the coronavirus pandemic prompted the decision. The level of court activity determines the number of clerks who are needed.
Services started getting reduced in March because of efforts to curb the coronavirus’ spread, she said. Overall, court activity has dropped by as much as 80 percent, resulting in a decrease in the collection of fees and fines.
Weikert said 2,609 cases were filed in April 2019. By comparison, just 642 cases were filed in April 2020, resulting in a $50,000 drop in revenue.
"Every one of those cases has a filing fee," she said. "It's devastating and it's going to continue to be devastating month after month. Even if (employees) could work from home, we don't have the filings for them to work from home. I'm anxious to bring everybody back as soon as we can."
Weikert said she has attempted to maintain full-time staffing, pay and benefits throughout the pandemic, but is no longer able to do so. If the employees remain off the payroll for the remainder of the calendar year, she said the county will save about $400,000.
"We are not funded by the general fund, we are funded through user fees," she said. "When someone pays a filing fee to file for divorce or foreclosure, those go to clerk's fees. That's how we pay our clerks. When you pay a traffic ticket, those fees are broken up and go to different places. One of those places is the (circuit) clerk's office."
Weikert said the decision was made in accordance with the AFSCME labor union contract.
"We followed Illinois labor law," she said. "I worked with the state's attorney's office to make sure we didn't violate anything. Workers' rights and following the law are obviously top priority.
"Everybody's upset. This is not a fun place to be, but I have to be fiscally responsible. I can't pay their salaries knowing I don't have enough money to pay them," Weikert said. "Until the court schedule and filings increase, I am responsible for how those dollars are spent."
AFSCME staff representative Audie Schmidt said she is disappointed in the decision to lay off employees.
"It's a cheap shot. We have been working so hard to collaborate with employers to have discussions about financial issues and budgetary concerns," Schmidt said. "It just happened today and no one expected it. We would have liked to sit down with Tammy and have a discussion. We have asked to meet with her next week.
"We are hopeful all options are on the table such as furlough days."
County Administrator Jim Snider said he expects more employee cuts to be announced soon.
"Many of our county revenue sources are evaporating," Snider said. "Estimates are that sales tax revenues are down 30 to 40 percent. Similar losses are expected in our share of other state revenues."
Rock Island County’s sheriff’s office, public defender’s office and the chief judge’s office for the 14th Judicial Circuit, which covers the Illinois Quad-Cities, said they had not cut staff Friday.
Whiteside County Administrator Joel Horn said there had been no cuts in his county.
Henry and Mercer counties had not yet responded to requests for information.
