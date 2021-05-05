Rock Island County Coroner identifies two cyclists struck and killed Tuesday

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has released the names of two bicyclists hit and killed in Rock Island County on Tuesday.

Hugh D. Martin, 60, of Rock Island, was hit by an SUV on the Rock River Bridge on Route 84 shortly after midnight Tuesday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV was being driven by a Colona man, 27, who has not yet been identified.

The incident is being investigated by the Rock Island County Sheriff's office and the coroner's office.

Later in the day, a 13-year-old boy was killed by a Moline police officer driving to a disturbance near 41st Street and 12th Avenue.

Charles W. Hubbard, 13, of Moline, was riding his bike on the 1100 block of 34th Street, when the cruiser struck him, a Tuesday news release from the police department said.

Hubbard was transported to a local hospital where he died.

That investigation is being conducted by Illinois State Police and the Rock Island Coroner's Office. The Moline Police Department is conducting a separate Internal Affairs investigation.