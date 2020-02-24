Rock Island County deploys emergency team during standoff Monday in Barstow

A Monday morning standoff in Barstow with a person wanted on a weapons charge ended peacefully after several hours.
The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office was called around 8:15 a.m. to assist Moline Police Department officers who were in Barstow looking for the person at a residence at No. 10 186th St. North, according to the sheriff's office.
The person, whose name was not released early Monday afternoon, allegedly made threatening comments to the officers who backed off and asked for the sheriff's office's help.
That assistance was the county's Emergency Services Team, armored vehicle and negotiators, the sheriff's office said. The standoff ended after a couple of hours when the person came out voluntarily. No injuries were reported.
A woman was inside the residence as well. She was inside of her own accord and was not harmed during the incident.
This story will be updated.