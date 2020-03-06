Rock Island County deputies investigate home burglaries
Rock Island County deputies investigate home burglaries

  • Updated
The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in identifying the pictured suspects involved in two residential burglaries.

The burglaries occurred around 10:45 p.m., Jan. 26 and around 12 a.m., Jan. 27. in the 11000 block of 18th Street, Milan.

Anyone with any information about these suspects are asked to call the Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

