Rock Island County Jail to offer COVID-19 vaccine next week

People incarcerated in the Rock Island County jail haven’t been able to get a COVID-19 vaccine since May, but officials said the vaccines should be offered next week.
Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said since the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine became available it was offered on April 1 and May 19, and a clinic is scheduled for Sept. 30.
Johnson & Johnson vaccines haven't been readily available all year, said Nita Ludwig, the Rock Island County health administrator. Ludwig said nationally the vaccine couldn't be ordered for a while, because so many unused doses needed to be used up. The county health department just got a fresh supply, Ludwig said.
It's difficult to offer the vaccines continuously because there are multiple doses in each vial. To avoid throwing unused vaccine away, they avoid opening a vial until all of the doses can be used.
The jail periodically surveys incarcerated people to find out how many are interested in getting a vaccine.
"They're monitoring their population and when they need some (vaccines) they ask us for some," Ludwig said.
Bustos said it can be hard to keep up with the constantly changing population in the jail, but newly admitted people are quarantined until they've been cleared medically to enter the general population.