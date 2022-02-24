Rock Island County jailers fired in battery case

Two Rock Island County correctional officers charged with beating an inmate have been fired.

Sheriff Gerry Bustos announced Thursday that an internal investigation at the jail has concluded and resulted in the termination of Cameron Gerischer, 21, and Jacob H. Ward, 29.

Both men face a single charge of felony aggravated battery and are accused of repeatedly striking the inmate with their fists on Jan. 30.

Asked for a motive in the beating, Bustos referred to it as "an excessive use of force."

The inmate had been deemed mentally disabled and incompetent to stand trial, court records show. The county had requested he be placed in the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services, DHS, just days before the incident.

The agency declined the transfer request and does not comment on incarcerated individuals.

Bustos said the incident occurred on a Sunday, and he launched an internal investigation the next day. It was conducted by his department's Office of Professional Standards. He then ordered a criminal investigation, the sheriff said, which was conducted by the City of Rock Island Police Department.

The results of the city's investigation were turned over to the state's attorney's office, which then filed charges. Aggravated battery is a Class 3 felony.

Ward and Gerischer have been on administrative leave since the incident occurred.

The case was the second of its kind at the Rock Island County Jail in a year.

In a Jan. 29, 2021 incident, officers Alondra Valtierra-Martinez, 25, and Mackenzie Martin, 24, were accused of battering a female inmate.

Both women have since pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor charge of battery. They initially were charged with Class 3 felonies, aggravated battery, which is the same charge leveled in the recent case.

Valtierra-Martinez was sentenced to one year on conditional discharged during a hearing Feb. 3 in Rock Island County Circuit Court, according to circuit court electronic records.

