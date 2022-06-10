Rock Island County jury convicts former teacher in sex case

A Rock Island County jury on Friday found a former Rock Island-Milan School District teacher guilty of sexual crimes against a student.

Authorities allege that on Nov. 5, 2018, Patrick J. Noya, a high school teacher at the time, fondled a girl student who was at least 13 but younger than 18, prevented her from leaving a classroom and showed her videos of sexual conduct.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Noya, now 45, Rock Island, with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, unlawful restraint, and distribution of harmful material to a minor, according to county court records.

The trial began Monday with Judge Norma Kauzlarich presiding, according to court records. On Friday, a jury found Noya guilty on all four counts.

The jury deliberated for about four hours before returning with the verdict. Noya was allowed to remain free on $250,000 bail pending his sentencing on Aug. 26.

Noya worked for the Rock Island-Milan School District starting at least as early as 2016. In April 2018, the school district’s board approved the non-renewal of contracts for several probationary teachers completing a partial year of service, including Noya.

Officials learned of the allegations Nov. 6, 2018, and Noya was put on leave, and the Rock Island Police Department and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services were notified, according to the district in 2019. He was banned from district property and was fired Nov. 26, 2018.

Before deliberations began on Friday, the prosecution and defense made their closing arguments. The state was represented by Jennifer Gardner while Noya was represented by Gregory Walker.

Both attorneys said there was limited physical evidence, so the jury’s decision came down to witness credibility. Both Noya and the girl testified.

“Mr. Noya’s credibility is for you to judge, Gardner said.

Gardner argued the lack of physical evidence was at least partly due to Noya’s actions. He was using a phone app with privacy features.

She also said that cases like this had to be tried in the past without the benefit of current technology and tools – just because something did not happen on camera does not mean it did not happen.

Noya had control over the room where the girl was, Gardner said. He did not allow her to leave the room by denying her a hall pass.

“He had complete control of his environment and when he offended,” Gardner said.

In his closing statement, Walker argued there are devices that can extract information from cell phones.

“Did you see any of that?” he asked the jury. “No.”

Walker said that was because the events did not take place. He argued the same for the video Noya is accused of sending.

He said the only evidence the state can provide to support its case is the testimony.

“Who do you believe – them or Mr. Noya?” Walker asked.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.