Rock Island County jury convicts man for 2016 murder of Richard Smith

A Rock Island County jury on Friday returned a verdict of guilty against a man for the shooting death of 37-year-old Richard B. Smith Jr. in 2016.

Aaron Demario Ellis, 31, was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder after a five-day trial in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

First-degree murder is a Class M felony under Illinois law that can carry a prison sentence of 20-60 years, or a term of life.

Ellis also was found guilty of one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony that carries a prison sentence of 6-30 years.

Circuit Court Judge Peter Church scheduled Ellis’ sentencing for April 17.

On Nov. 14, 2016, Rock Island Police responded to a shooting at 12th Street and 10th Avenue. There, officers found Smith with a gunshot wound. He was transported to UnityPoint Health-Trinity where he died.

Four others, including a 16-year-old, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at the hospital.

Ellis had been in and out of prison at the time of the shooting.

On Sept. 26, 2013, U.S. District Court Judge Sara Darrow sentenced Ellis to 21 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Ellis received credit for the time he served awaiting trial after his arrest in March of 2013.

In October of 2014 Ellis was accused of violating his supervised release by possessing cannabis, using cannabis, possessing a firearm and driving on a revoked license.

On Feb. 3, 2015, Darrow sentenced Ellis to two years in federal prison.

Authorities once again petitioned to revoke Ellis’ supervised release in March of 2017 for violating his supervised release from September 2016 through January of 2017. Ellis' violations included the use of methamphetamine and consuming alcohol and failing to submit to a drug test, among other violations.

It was during this time period Ellis was out of prison and on supervised release that Smith was killed.

On Nov. 2, 2017, Darrow sentenced Ellis to 16 months in federal prison for again violating his supervised release.

On Dec. 19, 2017, Rock Island authorities charged Ellis with the murder of Smith.

Ellis was released from federal prison on June 13, 2018. He was returned to Rock Island County to face the murder and aggravated battery charges and has been in custody since.

Ellis is being held in the Rock Island County Jail pending sentencing and transport to the Illinois Department of Corrections.