Rock Island County murder case against Lamont Williams faces first test in late April

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for late April for a man accused of a fatal March shooting in East Moline.

Lamont L. Williams, 26, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the March 16 death of Demetrius Tucker, 25, East Moline, according to authorities.

Tucker was shot about 3:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of 51st Avenue. Officers found Tucker in the street, and he was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, where he died.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 28, according to Rock Island County court records.

The hearing will be an early test in court of the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office’s case against Williams. In preliminary hearings, an outline of the state’s evidence is presented to a judge who then decides whether that evidence has enough weight for the prosecution to continue.