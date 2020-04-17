Rock Island County murder case against Lamont Williams faces first test in late April

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for late April for a man accused of a fatal March shooting in East Moline.
Lamont L. Williams, 26, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the March 16 death of Demetrius Tucker, 25, East Moline, according to authorities.
Tucker was shot about 3:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of 51st Avenue. Officers found Tucker in the street, and he was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, where he died.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 28, according to Rock Island County court records.
The hearing will be an early test in court of the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office’s case against Williams. In preliminary hearings, an outline of the state’s evidence is presented to a judge who then decides whether that evidence has enough weight for the prosecution to continue.
The defense has a chance to question the witness — usually a police officer — who presents the case to the judge, but defendants frequently waive the hearing all together. The benchmark for the judge to find probable cause is not considered very high.
Williams was at large for a time after the killing, but federal marshals arrested him April 5 in Rock Island, according to a news release.
He made his first appearance April 6, according to court records. His bail was set at $2 million. To be released he would have to post a $200,000 bond.
Williams remained in custody Friday morning, according to the Rock Island County Jail.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.