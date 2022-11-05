Rock Island County preparing for changes when cash bail eliminated in January

The elimination of monetary bail is coming in January to Illinois, but its full impact on pretrial incarceration, including in Rock Island County, still is murky.

The Pretrial Fairness Act ends the use of money as a requirement for pretrial release, according to Capitol News Illinois. The measure is part of a larger initiative aimed at criminal justice reform known as the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today).

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora A. Villarreal said in late October that stakeholders like prosecutors, law enforcement and victim-advocate groups have issues with the act as it reads now and are working with legislators to address their concerns.

She and other stakeholders are hoping to have some amendments to the bill added during the veto session (scheduled for later in November.)

The existing act is very ambiguous, Villarreal said. There are a lot of questions about who will be released and who will not.

“We did begin negotiations with some of the state senate — some of the writers of the bill — to work on some possible changes, due to all of the concerns that several of the state’s attorneys had,” she said.

The number of people held before trial is expected to shrink when the new law takes effect, though, with the final form of the law still in flux, it was unclear by how much, Villarreal and Capt. Darren Hart, Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, said.

“We’ve continued to watch the legislation,” Hart said. “We’ve continued to speak to the state’s attorney’s office to try to get clarity in the legislation to really see how that will impact us. We really don’t know at this point.”

Some of the areas of concern include whether the law applies to people whose incarceration began before Jan. 1 and a 90-day cap on pretrial incarceration when the courts decide someone should be kept in jail, Villarreal said. The latter element applies, regardless of the charge a person faces.

“The way it’s written right now, we’re only allowed to hold people in detention for 90 days; there’s no exceptions,” Villarreal said.

When her office reviewed a list of inmates recently, she said, it estimated that one-third would not be eligible for detention under the current version of the new law.

There were about 20 or 30 more inmates for whom it was unclear how the new law would impact them, she said.

Currently, the typical number of inmates on a given day is between 200 and 225, Hart said. The maximum capacity of the jail is 326 inmates.

He said it was hard to say by how much that number would fall in January.

“But I don’t believe it is going to be such a significant number of individuals that it’s going to start to affect the number of staffing or our obligation for food and care of those individuals over there,” Hart said. “It still requires the amount of staff that we have.”

On paper, the full complement of Rock Island County corrections officers is 60, he said. At the time of the interview, the sheriff’s office had 52.

“Our challenge is just hiring at this point,” Hart said. “It’s just finding qualified applicants and getting them in the door.”

Other services at the jail, including food preparation and medical care, are provided by outside contractors, Hart said. The sheriff’s office was not anticipating any reductions in those contracts because of the new law either.

However, the sheriff’s office is anticipating a loss in the amount of fees it collects when someone posts bond, he said.

In the last few years that pool of money — used to offset operational costs — has hovered between $40,000 and $60,000, he said.

For the coming fiscal year, the sheriff’s office expects only $5,000 from that revenue stream, Hart said.

The office is making preparations where it can while it waits for whatever changes may occur.

“We’re starting to work on our policies,” Hart said, adding that the county’s prosecutors have been helping to develop those guidelines.

County court officials, for example, are working out whether to apply the law to people whose incarceration began before Jan. 1, Villarreal said.

Some counties already have decided how they will address the issue, but their solutions are not uniform, she said. Some are deciding to apply it retroactively and start detention hearings in coming weeks. Others are only going to apply the new rules, beginning Jan. 1.

“We’re trying to figure out what the best course of action is while also waiting to see if we’re going to have overall amendments to this bill,” Villarreal said.

There are some proposed amendments out there meant to clarify portions of the new law, she said: “It does appear there is some headway being made. We’re very hopeful but, as it sits right now, we are very concerned.”

Even once the work on the measure is done, Rock Island County will have to make some decisions about how to navigate its new circumstances under the law, Villarreal said.

“I don’t think everything is going to be spelled out for us,” she said.