Rock Island County's Children's Advocacy Center helps children heal after abuse

The center also prepares the clients for dealing with the courts if a case reaches prosecution, so the children and their families know what to expect, O’Brien said. Staff will also attend hearings with the children if asked.

There is the observation room, where investigators and prosecutors watch the interviews via camera. The child is told people will be listening to the interview.

“They know they are being watched,” O’Brien said. “We don’t keep anything from them.”

Then there is the interview room, where one of the three women speak with the children. All three women are trained to conduct the interviews to standards that allow them to be used as evidence in a court.

In that room are two more comfy chairs, facing each other, about a foot apart.

“You’re going to sit here, you’re going to talk to my friend, Patty here,” O’Brien might tell a child.

During the interviews children are allowed to speak at their own pace and as much as they are willing, Allen said. When they are in the chair, the children decide.