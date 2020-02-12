Rock Island County Sheriff's Department denies claims of ACLU lawsuit

Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said in a news release Wednesday that the allegations that two of his deputies, Jack Asquini and Jason Pena, were materially involved in the alleged forceful detention of Jaylan Butler on Feb. 24, 2019, are without merit.

In a lawsuit filed in Rock Island County Circuit Court by the American Civil Liberties Union, or ACLU, East Moline police officer Travis Staes, Hampton police officer Ethan Bush, and two unknown officers, along with Asquini and Pena, are accused of unlawful search and seizure, false arrest, excessive detention, excessive force, as well as violations of the Illinois Constitution.

Butler, a member of the Eastern Illinois University swim team, was outside the team’s chartered bus in a rest area near East Moline trying to take a selfie in front of an Illinois “Buckle Up, It’s the Law,” sign when, according to the lawsuit, police took him down, held him at gunpoint, handcuffed him and even threatened to arrest him for resisting, going so far as to place him in the back of a squad car.

Butler eventually was released after officers realized they had made an error, though it remains unclear who or what the officers were searching for.

