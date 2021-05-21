Rock Island County Sheriff won't run for re-election in 2022

Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos announced Friday he will not seek re-election in 2022.

Bustos has been sheriff since 2014. When his current term ends on Nov. 30, 2022, he will have worked in the Sherriff's Office for over 38 years.

"Much of my success has been because of those who came before me. They shared so much knowledge, opportunity and encouragement that I was able to learn and grow—all while staying grounded and never losing sight of my service to our wonderful community. I've done everything I can to pass that same set of values to others," Bustos said in a Friday news release.

The decision comes weeks after his wife, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (IL-District 17) announced she would not seek re-election in 2022.

Sheriff Bustos thanked his administrative team in the news release, saying he couldn't have done his job without them.

"Now it's my turn to step aside and let new voices in our profession be heard and allow them the opportunity to carry the torch for the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.

"Thank you, Rock Island County and our Quad-City communities, for allowing me a long and wonderful career serving you. Take care and God bless," Bustos said.

