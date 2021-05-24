Rock Island County Sheriff's Captain of Administration Darren Hart to run for sheriff in 2022

Darren Hart, Captain of Administration at the Rock Island County Sheriff's office, is running for sheriff in the 2022 election.

Hart made the announcement in a press conference Monday, just days after the Sheriff Gerry Bustos announced he won't be running for re-election in 2022.

Bustos was present at the press conference when Hart announced his candidacy.

Hart outlined his experience, saying it was 28 years ago he was hired as a police officer for the city of Rock Island.

Hart has been working at the Rock Island County Sheriff's office since June 1997.

"The reason I point out some of my career accomplishments, and also current responsibilities within the Sheriff's Office, is because I feel I am the most qualified individual to be the next sheriff of Rock Island County," Hart said in the conference. "I base those remarks on the fact that for nearly the past 30 years I have dedicated my life to being a public servant."

