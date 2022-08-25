Rock Island County Sheriff's Office provides more info on missing person case

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released more details about the disappearance of a Port Byron man.

Steven R. Mudd, 60, has been missing since Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office. He remained missing as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

Mudd was supposed to be heading to work when he was last seen leaving his home at about 6 a.m. on Tuesday, the sheriff's office said. Mudd did not arrive at work and someone reported him missing at about 10:46 p.m. Tuesday.

His vehicle, a blue Toyota SUV, was found at Dorrance Park, the sheriff's office said. Deputies saw it there earlier in the day, but saw nothing unusual. Investigators returned after Mudd was reported missing.

Mudd is about 5-foot-10, 163 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, according to the sheriff's office. He was last seen wearing a red long-sleeved shirt, khaki pants and brown shoes.

No foul play was suspected as of 4 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office said.

The Rock Island Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone who has information about Mudd contact deputies at 309-794-9111.