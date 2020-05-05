Rock Island County State's Attorney beginning review of fatal police shooting in April

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has started reviewing evidence collected on the fatal shooting of Kelvin D. Shaw by Rock Island police officers in late April.
Shaw, 37, of Rock Island, was wounded by the officers the night of April 25 in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue, according to police. The officers were investigating a report of people being held hostage by a gunman when an armed man jumped from a window and was shot during the ensuing confrontation. A firearm was recovered.
Shaw died a few days later in Peoria, where he was taken for further treatment after the shooting.
County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said Tuesday that she’s gotten some of the evidence from the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force and has started her review. She said she expects to have the whole body of evidence, which includes police body camera footage, soon.
“I think that (the footage) will lead to a quick review and disposition of the matter,” Villarreal said.
The integrity task force is a joint unit of investigators drawn from Rock Island County law enforcement agencies and the Illinois State Police. It is activated to investigate police-involved shootings in the county and presents its findings to the state’s attorney’s office, which then determines whether the shooting is justified.
The agency whose officers are reviewed does not provide an investigator for the team.
