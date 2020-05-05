Rock Island County State's Attorney beginning review of fatal police shooting in April

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has started reviewing evidence collected on the fatal shooting of Kelvin D. Shaw by Rock Island police officers in late April.

Shaw, 37, of Rock Island, was wounded by the officers the night of April 25 in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue, according to police. The officers were investigating a report of people being held hostage by a gunman when an armed man jumped from a window and was shot during the ensuing confrontation. A firearm was recovered.

Shaw died a few days later in Peoria, where he was taken for further treatment after the shooting.