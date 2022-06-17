Rock Island County State's Attorney files civil contempt against state's DHS director

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal has filed charges of civil contempt against the director of the Illinois Department of Human Services.

The contempt charges, according to a release from Villarreal, are in four cases involving inmates in need of specialized mental health treatment from state mental hospitals, which are operated by DHS.

According to Villarreal, each of the four cases involve individuals incarcerated in the jail who were deemed unfit to stand trial because of psychiatric conditions and ordered to undergo fitness-related therapy in a DHS facility to allow them to participate in their cases.

Atavia Davis-Whitfield, Mark Maston, Alex Roberts and Christian Resch have been waiting for transfer from 58 to as many as 170 days, Villarreal said.

"The duty of the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office is to ensure the administration of justice in all aspects of each case. The people of Rock Island County, our jail staff and, most importantly, these individuals are being denied justice due to the backlog of transfers to DHS facilities," Villarreal said in her statement, released Friday. "It is unfair to expect correctional staff to provide much-needed mental health services to people in need. Our duty is to protect both the citizens of Rock Island County and the rights of these individuals in our care."

Villarreal also said: "DHS has allowed these human beings to languish in jail without treatment, and significantly deteriorate due to the lack of DHS transport. It is a disservice to the people in need of mental health care, the victims in these cases who must wait for resolution, jail staff whose own safety is jeopardized and the taxpayers who should rightfully expect state agencies to comply with their duties in a timely manner."

Villarreal's decision to file against the DHS raises the specter of a case from earlier this year.

In late February, an internal investigation conducted at the request of Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos determined that four days before an inmate at the Rock Island County jail reportedly was beaten by two correctional officers, a judge asked the state to place him in a secure setting because of his mental disability.

The Illinois Department of Human Services, DHS, declined to transfer the inmate into the agency's custody on Jan. 26, records show. The state's reason for declining the transfer does not appear in court records.

Four days after the county asked the inmate be transferred, based on his status as a mentally disabled person who was incompetent to stand trial, the 26-year-old Black man was battered by two correctional officers, according to an investigation by Rock Island Police.

Bustos later announced an internal investigation at the jail resulted in the termination of corrections officers Cameron Gerischer, 21, and Jacob H. Ward, 29.

Each man was charged with a single count of felony aggravated battery and is accused of repeatedly striking the inmate with fists on Jan. 30.

It is not known if the beating victim from late January is one of the four people who are the basis of Villarreal's contempt charges against DHS.

