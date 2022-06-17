Rock Island County State's Attorney files civil contempt against state's DHS director

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal has filed charges of civil contempt against the director of the Illinois Department of Human Services.

The contempt charges, according to a release from Villarreal, are in four separate cases involving inmates in need of specialized mental health treatment from state mental hospitals, which are operated by DHS.

According to Villarreal, each of the cases involve individuals who were deemed unfit to stand trial due to psychiatric conditions and ordered to undergo fitness-related therapy in a DHS facility to allow them to participate in their cases.

Villarreal said Atavia Davis-Whitfield, Mark Maston, Alex Roberts, and Christian Resch have been waiting for transfer from 58 to as many as 170 days.

"The duty of the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office is to ensure the administration of justice in all aspects of each case. The people of Rock Island County, our jail staff, and most importantly these individuals, are being denied justice due to the backlog of transfers to DHS facilities," Villarreal said in her statement, released Friday. "It is unfair to expect correctional staff to provide much-needed mental health services to people in need. Our duty is to protect both the citizens of Rock Island County and the rights of these individuals in our care."

Villarreal also said, "DHS has allowed these human beings to languish in jail without treatment, and significantly deteriorate due to the lack of DHS transport. It is a disservice to the people in need of mental health care, the victims in these cases who are must wait for resolution, jail staff whose own safety is jeopardized, and the taxpayers who should rightfully expect state agencies to comply with their duties in a timely manner."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.