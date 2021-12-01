Rock Island County state's attorney: Two assistant state's attorney's promoted, more positions remain unfilled

The Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office announced the promotion of two assistant state's attorneys Wednesday, and State's Attorney Dora Villarreal said more prosecutors are needed to deal with the ongoing case backlog from the COVID-19 shutdown.
Heidi Weller, previously the criminal division chief, was promoted to first assistant, and Assistant Attorney Jennifer Gardner will replace Weller as the criminal division chief, according to a news release from the State's Attorney's Office. Both attorneys will help the civil division chief, Patricia Castro, with management duties around the office.
Before her position as criminal division chief, Weller served as first assistant to now Circuit Judge John McGehee for almost six years.
Gardner has been with the State's Attorney's Office since 2013 and previously worked as a defense attorney at the Rock Island County Public Defender’s Office.
Villarreal said Weller and Gardner's promotions should help the office as it continues addressing the current case backlog from COVID-19, but that more attorneys are still needed.
The State's Attorney's Office submitted a proposal to the Rock Island County Board at the end of August requesting that some of the funds the county had received from the American Rescue Plan Act be used to hire three new criminal assistant state's attorneys, and other office staff.
This request was approved, but Villarreal said that since opening the positions, she has only seen a couple of applicants.
"It's a huge problem," Villarreal said. "There seems to be a general shortage of new attorneys coming to the area."
Besides the positions opened with ARPA funds, Villarreal said the office has one other job opening: a position for a civil assistant state's attorney, which has also been difficult to fill. Villarreal said she's making plans to go visit university campuses in order to recruit potential hires for all positions.
The case backlog the office is facing is largely due to an Illinois Supreme Court ruling that suspended defendants' right to a speedy trial during the COVID-19 pandemic, since social distancing measures prevented juries from being formed and hearings from being held in-person. That suspension was lifted on Oct. 1, and Villarreal said the office has been busy.
Two homicide trials have been completed since the suspension was lifted, and several more are scheduled, according to Villarreal. The office is handling all felony trials as quickly as possible, with priority being given to the defendants who have been incarcerated the longest.