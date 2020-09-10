Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office forming panel to review old criminal cases

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office is asking for attorneys to volunteer reviewing county criminal cases for wrongful convictions.
Attorneys from Illinois’ 14th Judicial Circuit and the federal Central District of Illinois (Rock Island County is part of both) can apply, according to news releases from the state’s attorney’s office. The state’s attorney’s office is looking for active or retired prosecutors, defense attorneys and retired judges with experience in state or federal criminal courts.
The Conviction & Case Review Panel would be expected to contribute 10 to 20 hours a month, the release states. Cases will be vetted before their submission to the panel based on criteria developed by the state’s attorney’s office.
Letters of interest with “Case Review Panel” in the subject line can be sent to statesattorney@co.rock-island.il.us or huttonm@co.rock-island.il.us, the releases state.
Anyone wanting more information about the program can email queries or contact the office at 309-558-3250.
More details about the program will also be available on the state’s attorney office website and Facebook beginning Sept. 21.
Dora Villarreal, the interim state’s attorney, was sworn in July 1, 2019, to replace John McGehee after he became a judge. Before that, she was a defense attorney in the county.
Villarreal, a Democrat, has chosen to run for the seat, which is open in November, and will face Republican Kathleen Bailey.
Bailey’s campaign issued a statement Thursday critical of Villarreal’s decision to form the panel, arguing that the timing seemed politically motivated to avoid making hard decisions before the elections.
“If she doesn’t trust her own judgment or that of her staff, and this committee is truly necessary, it is 15 months late in the making because she should have set it up when she was appointed interim state’s attorney,” Bailey’s release states.
