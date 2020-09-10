Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office forming panel to review old criminal cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office is asking for attorneys to volunteer reviewing county criminal cases for wrongful convictions.

Attorneys from Illinois’ 14th Judicial Circuit and the federal Central District of Illinois (Rock Island County is part of both) can apply, according to news releases from the state’s attorney’s office. The state’s attorney’s office is looking for active or retired prosecutors, defense attorneys and retired judges with experience in state or federal criminal courts.

The Conviction & Case Review Panel would be expected to contribute 10 to 20 hours a month, the release states. Cases will be vetted before their submission to the panel based on criteria developed by the state’s attorney’s office.

Letters of interest with “Case Review Panel” in the subject line can be sent to statesattorney@co.rock-island.il.us or huttonm@co.rock-island.il.us, the releases state.

Anyone wanting more information about the program can email queries or contact the office at 309-558-3250.

More details about the program will also be available on the state’s attorney office website and Facebook beginning Sept. 21.