Rock Island County voters turned out in spite of coronavirus concerns

Concerns over COVID-19 did not appear to depress voter turnout Tuesday in Rock Island County.

The clerk’s office was concerned in the lead up to the election that fear of the illness would keep people away, Karen Kinney, the Rock Island County clerk, said Wednesday. All of her polling place judges, however, were present and did an excellent job. And the voters came.

The preliminary count was 20,886 of Rock Island County’s 87,209 registered voters cast ballots, Kinney said. That is about 24% turnout, which is in the typical range for a primary election. Finalized numbers won’t be available for about two weeks.

“It was constant,” Kinney said. “It was steady all day at every location I went to.”