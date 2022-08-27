Rock Island fire displaces family

A family of three was displaced from their Rock Island home after a fire on Friday, Fire Marshal Greg Marty said in a news release.

The fire occurred at 5:21 p.m. at a single-family home located at 957 34th Ave.

Marty said firefighters had the fire extinguished within 10 minutes and remained on the scene to check for hot spots and remove smoke from the home.

The family in the home was able to safely get out of the house. The American Red Cross of the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois responded to the scene to help the family as the house was uninhabitable Friday night.

There were no injuries to firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters from the Rock Island Arsenal and Moline provided mutual assistance.