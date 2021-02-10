Rock Island firefighters helped elderly couple escape Monday's fire

No one was injured in a chimney fire Monday night on the 2200 block of 30th Street, Rock Island.

When firefighters arrived a little before 9 p.m., they could see fire coming out the top of the chimney, said Rock Island Fire Marshal Greg Marty.

There was an elderly couple in the home, but firefighters were able to help the couple out safely, Marty said.

The fire was extinguished before it could spread to any other part of the house.

Chimney fires are caused when wood-burning fireplaces are not cleaned regularly. Burning wood produces creosote, which is a flammable chemical that builds up on the inside of the chimney.

Marty said chimneys should be cleaned regularly in order to prevent the creosote from building up so much that it catches fire.

