Rock Island firefighters investigate fire at Watch Hill Tower apartments
topical top story

  • Thomas Geyer

Rock Island Fire Marshal Greg Marty talks about Wednesday night's fire at Watch Hill Tower apartments. 

Rock Island firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at Watch Hill Tower apartments Wednesday night.

Rock Island Fire Marshal Greg Marty said that at 8:33 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to the nine-story apartment building located at 3705 9th Street.

Firefighters located a fire in a second-floor apartment which was quickly put out.

No injuries to any of the residents or to firefighters were reported, Marty said.

Marty said that while the residents on the rest of the floors are safe, firefighters evacuated the second floor to allow for the investigation and clean-up.

When firefighters arrived they found heavier smoke on the second floor, he said. There was light smoke throughout the building all the way up to the ninth floor.

Marty said the fire department works with the Rock Island Housing Authority to find rooms for those who are being evacuated. “If they have other units available we’ll move them there,” he said.

The Red Cross of the Quad-Cities and West Central Illinois would be called in to help those other residents who need shelter for a night or two.

Marty said that buildings like Watch Hill Tower that are made of concrete and steel clean up quickly so the residents who are evacuated likely will not be inconvenienced for long.

Rock Island Fire 3

Flashlights of Rock Island firefighters can be seen in this second-floor apartment of Watch Hill Tower apartments where a fire occurred Wednes…

Residents of Watch Hill Tower apartments wait outside as Rock Island firefighters put out a fire in one of the second-story apartments Wednesd…

