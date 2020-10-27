Rock Island firefighters rescue one person, a dog from Tuesday house fire

One person and a dog were rescued from a Tuesday afternoon house fire in Rock Island.
City police and fire crews responded to 808 48th Ave. at about 2:22 p.m.
Authorities found heavy smoke coming from several windows. They gained access to the home after clearing out a number of personal items in the home, said Greg Marty, Rock Island’s fire marshal.
Support Local Journalism
One person and a dog were rescued. The person was taken to an area hospital to treat minor injuries.
No firefighters were injured.
Fire crews continued to clear debris, as of about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday to “get to the scene of the fire,” Marty said.
Rock Island police and fire personnel continued to search for a few cats.
Rock Island police were directing traffic on 11th Street to provide room for police and fire to work.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.