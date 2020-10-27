 Skip to main content
Rock Island firefighters rescue one person, a dog from Tuesday house fire
Rock Island firefighters rescue one person, a dog from Tuesday house fire

One person and a dog were rescued from a Tuesday afternoon house fire in Rock Island.

City police and fire crews responded to 808 48th Ave. at about 2:22 p.m.

Authorities found heavy smoke coming from several windows. They gained access to the home after clearing out a number of personal items in the home, said Greg Marty, Rock Island’s fire marshal.

One person and a dog were rescued. The person was taken to an area hospital to treat minor injuries.

No firefighters were injured.

Fire crews continued to clear debris, as of about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday to “get to the scene of the fire,” Marty said.

Rock Island police and fire personnel continued to search for a few cats.

Rock Island police were directing traffic on 11th Street to provide room for police and fire to work.

