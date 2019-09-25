ROCK ISLAND — A threat Wednesday morning, later deemed not credible, led to Rock Island High School being locked down for about 30 minutes.
Staff members got information about a possible threat and contacted police, said Holly Sparkman, Rock Island/Milan School District spokeswoman. The high school was put on a "soft" lockdown — no one could come in or out of the facility, but classes continued, she said.
The lockdown began at 8:25 a.m. and lasted until 9 a.m. Students' families were notified of the incident by an automated telephone call.
High school staff members were notified at about 8:11 a.m. by students who said they overheard another student making a statement they interpreted as a threat, Rock Island Police Department Deputy Chief Jason Foy said. The high school's liaison officer and other officers helped investigate the threat and determined it was not credible.