Rock Island home hit by gunfire Wednesday night

A house was struck by gunfire Wednesday night in Rock Island.

According to Rock Island police, officers responded at about 7:40 p.m. to the 2400 block of 8th Avenue for a report of shots fired believed to have occurred five minutes prior.

Police say a house was struck, but as of Thursday morning there are no known victims. Evidence was collected by authorities at the scene.

No arrests have been made as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Rock Island police’s criminal investigation division continues to investigate the matter. Police ask anyone with information to call Rock Island police at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

