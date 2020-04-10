You are the owner of this article.
Rock Island house shot at second time this week
Rock Island house shot at second time this week

A residence was struck by gunfire early Thursday in Rock Island — the second time the home was shot this week.

The latest shooting happened about 4:19 a.m. in the 400 Block of 6th Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department. No one was reported hurt.

The previous shooting was about noon Sunday, police said. No one was home at the time.

No one had been arrested as of Friday morning, and further details were not available, police said.

The police ask anyone with information to call 309-732-2677 or the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers, 309-762-9500.

