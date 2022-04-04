Rock Island investigating an incident downtown

Rock Island Police are investigating an incident in which one person was injured downtown.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Police found a a blood trail in the alley in the 1800 block between Second and Third avenues, behind WHBF.

The victim was taken to UnityPoint-Trinity Rock Island. A condition was not available late Monday.

Rock Island Police said they had a person who was injured, but they were not sure how the person became injured, if the person was shot or stabbed.

Police combed the alleyway connecting in the 1800 block of 2nd, 3rd and 4th Avenues.

This story will be updated as police release more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.