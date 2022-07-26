Rock Island law enforcement agencies are working to solve violent crimes, get guns off the streets

With six criminal homicides in Rock Island this year -- three in July alone -- Rock Island Police Chief Richard Landi and Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said Tuesday that they and their partners at the city, county, state and federal levels are doing everything possible to convict the criminals, get them lengthy sentences and get guns off the streets.

During a news conference to address the issue, Landi said that stolen cars, stolen guns and a lack of cooperation from victims, witnesses and the public makes investigations that much tougher.

“Many violent crimes have many links to crimes both inside and outside of Rock Island,” Landi said.

“A persistent problem we are seeing is cars being stolen and used in the commission of these crimes,” he added. “Most of the time these cars were left unlocked, and in some instances guns were left in these cars which are then used in these shootings.

“All of these things and various other factors are contributing to some of what we are seeing right now, not only here in Rock Island but throughout the Quad-Cities and nationally,” he said.

Landi said people need to lock their cars, and empty the vehicles of valuables, particularly firearms.

Without the public’s help, he added, the job of law enforcement to bring justice to victims and their families is made that much tougher.

It is not uncommon for some people to give police false information that will lead police in the wrong direction, Landi added.

Villarreal said her office looks to prosecute those who intentionally provide police with false information.

“We are looking at co-defendants, we are looking at witnesses whom we know are providing false statements to officers and we have been charging them for obstruction of justice, and we’ve been charging for destruction of evidence.”

Landi said that many of the crimes are being committed by adult offenders with lengthy criminal histories.

But there are many that are being committed by juvenile offenders who “are just getting started on that criminal path. We’re seeing more and more juvenile offenders,” he said.

One of the problems dealing with the repeat offenders is the changes in the sentencing guidelines that have reduced times of incarceration at the state level. When those adult offenders get out, Landi said, “Unfortunately, many are returning to the criminal lifestyle they had before.”

The accessibility of guns continues to be a real problem, Landi added. “Unfortunately gun owners get a little relaxed and leave guns in areas that are accessible. Some of these guns are obtained legally through straw purchases.”

Rock Island has an officer who works directly with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and specializes in gun crimes. Those crimes are brought to the attention of the U.S. Attorney to determine at which level they will be prosecuted.

Assistant U.S. Attorney John Mehochko said gun cases are aggressively prosecuted at the federal level.

Sentencing at the federal level is longer than at the state level, as at the federal level a person found guilty of a crime has to serve at least 85% of their sentence, Landi said, while at the state level there are things such as day-for-day credits that reduce incarceration times.

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said the city has been working to support the police as much as possible.

“We’ve made sure money is in the budget to hire officers,” he said. “The money is there, but the applicants are not and we continue to focus on that. The biggest things there is finding qualified individuals.”

Thoms also stressed the need for the community to be engaged with the police in fighting crime.

“We need the community engaged and involved,” Thoms said. “It makes it easier to solve these crimes if we have that.”