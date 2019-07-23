A man accused in Rock Island County of stabbing another in December intends to argue the killing was justified.
Jose Yanez, 29, of Rock Island, is charged with second-degree murder in relation to the stabbing death of Antonio A. Ortiz Jr., 30, of Rock Island, according to Rock Island County court records.
Authorities contend Yanez used a knife to stab Ortiz on Dec. 16 at a residence in the 2200 block of 17th Street, Rock Island. Police officers were called around 5:21 a.m. to the residence for a report of a possible burglary that involved an injury and found both men on the scene. Ortiz was suffering from a stab wound to the chest.
On July 11, Yanez filed paperwork arguing that he stabbed Ortiz to defend himself and his home, the court record states. Yanez’s filing included a narrative of events he argues shows the justification of the use of force.
Ortiz, the filing states, had come to Yanez’s home a number of times intending to confront Yanez about a domestic violence incident alleged to have happened between Yanez and a relative of Ortiz.
The Dec. 16 incident began with Ortiz “banging on the front door...in a manner clearly indicating he was trying to make forced entry,” the filing states.
Ortiz is also alleged to have indicated to Yanez that his intent was to enter the home to exact revenge in a violent manner, the filing states. How Ortiz did so was not specified.
Yanez’s filing states Ortiz finally broke the glass on the door, then Yanez approached and stabbed him in the chest. The wound was fatal.
Yanez states the incident was recorded on his home security system, and that evidence will show he acted legally when he wounded Ortiz.
Yanez is basing his arguments on Illinois statute concerning self-defense and defense of the dwelling, the filing states. The details are spelled out in the Illinois Criminal Code under Justifiable Use of Force.
Yanez was initially arrested at the scene on Dec. 16 on suspicion of domestic battery for an incident that occurred earlier in the day, according to a police department news release issued in the days after Ortiz was killed.
He also has been charged with domestic battery, court records state. He is accused of striking a woman in the face with his fist.
Police served search warrants in days after the killing as part of the investigation, the court record states. Affidavits filed as part of those warrants provide other details about the Dec. 16 incident.
The police state in the affidavits that it was Yanez who called 911 at 5:21 a.m. and told dispatchers someone had attempted to break into his home and had been stabbed.
A few minutes later, an arriving officer indicated over the radio that he’d found Ortiz, then that Ortiz had stopped breathing, and that he was attempting CPR, affidavits state. Ortiz was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Yanez told investigators that morning at the scene about the security system, the affidavits state.
The affidavits also state that police found the glass panel on the front door had been broken out and the debris was on the floor.
They found what appeared to be blood on the glass, on the outside of the door, on the porch and a pool of it in the yard, the affidavits state.
Officers also recovered items that could be relevant to the case, including a kitchen knife that appeared to have blood on it, the affidavits state.
The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office is contending through the second-degree murder charge that it was unreasonable under the circumstances for Yanez to believe that the use of deadly force was justifiable.
Yanez was free on $300,000 bail, according to county court records. That means he has posted a $30,000 bond.
His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 16, records state.