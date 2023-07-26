A Rock Island man is accused of punching a woman in the face and struggling with several police officers, which led to injuries.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office says Tremayne D. Pole, 33, punched a woman in the face, causing redness and swelling. A responding officer reportedly fell down stairs, hit his head, and sustained injuries to his ankle and forearm.

Pole is accused of biting a second officer on the hand, grabbing and squeezing a third officer’s testicle and damaging a window in a holding cell at the Rock Island County Jail, court records state.

The altercations occurred on July 17, but reports from the Rock Island Police Department do not indicate the time or location. Police did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

Prosecutors charged Pole with two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of domestic battery, aggravated resisting or obstructing a peace officer and criminal damage to property, according to records.

He made his first appearance on July 18 and was free on a $20,000 bail as of Wednesday after posting a $2,000 bond, records state. As conditions of bond, he is to have no contact with the person he is accused of striking and is prohibited from using alcohol or controlled substances.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 1.