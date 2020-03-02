Rock Island man accused of fleeing police with children in car now facing federal charge

A Rock Island man who sped away from police with a woman and children in the car now faces a federal gun charge.
Moline police attempted to arrest Davon R. Orr, 20, Rock Island, on Dec. 26 because he was wanted on a Scott County warrant, according to the Moline Police Department at the time. Orr, who appeared to be brandishing a gun, then allegedly seized control of the blue Toyota Camry he was in, and sped away, with the original driver, a woman, and two children inside. He was arrested after crashing the car at 27th Street and 5th Avenue in Rock Island. There was a brief standoff with police, but Orr eventually surrendered. The woman and children were not harmed.
Orr, initially charged locally with aggravated unlawful restraint and felon in possession of a firearm, is now charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois, according to federal court records. The local case has been dismissed.
The federal charge accuses Orr of having a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol and 9mm ammunition on the day the chase occurred despite a felony conviction. His next court date is scheduled for March 12.