Rock Island man accused of fleeing police with children in car now facing federal charge

Moline police attempted to arrest Davon R. Orr, 20, Rock Island, on Dec. 26 because he was wanted on a Scott County warrant, according to the Moline Police Department at the time. Orr, who appeared to be brandishing a gun, then allegedly seized control of the blue Toyota Camry he was in, and sped away, with the original driver, a woman, and two children inside. He was arrested after crashing the car at 27th Street and 5th Avenue in Rock Island. There was a brief standoff with police, but Orr eventually surrendered. The woman and children were not harmed.