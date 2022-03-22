Rock Island man accused of January shooting in Davenport convenience store

A Rock Island man faces charges in Scott County after he allegedly fired a pistol about a dozen times in January at Davenport’s Brady Mart in January.
Darryl Lee Smith Jr., 19, of Rock Island, is accused of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Scott County court records.
The shooting happened at midnight Jan. 22 at the convenience store, 3107 Brady St.
Surveillance footage recovered as part of the investigation shows Smith and a person — identified in the record only as his co-defendant — leaving the store when they encounter an unidentified man.
The three speak to each other, then the unidentified person makes a gang sign at Smith and his companion, court records state. Smith’s companion and the unidentified person draw pistols and point them at each other.
The footage shows Smith’s companion firing his pistol about five times as he and Smith retreat, court records state. Smith runs to the south side of the parking lot, then there are about 13 muzzle flashes from that place.
The court record does not say who fired that gun.
Authorities contend two vehicles were struck by Smith’s and his companion’s gunfire.
There were 24 9mm shell casings recovered, about 13 of them from the area to which Smith ran, court records state.
The felon-in-possession charge stems from a felony conviction in Rock Island County. Smith was convicted of armed robbery with a firearm on July 15, 2020.
Smith made his first appearance on the charges Tuesday morning by video before Judge Catherine Cartee.
His next court date was scheduled for April 1, and his bond has been set at $25,000 cash, according to court records.
He was still held Tuesday in the Scott County Jail, according to the Scott County Jail website.
