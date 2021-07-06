Rock Island man accused of owning a handgun that had been modified to shoot without manual reloading

A Rock Island man pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to charges he owned an unregistered machine gun.

Jamaie Lindsey, 18, was arrested in June and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, all felonies. A fourth charge was later added of unlawful use of weapons, machine gun, a Class X felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

According to court documents, Lindsey owned a Glock 23 gen 4 handgun with an attached auto-sear device that made it possible to shoot more than one shot without manually reloading, essentially converting the gun into a machine gun.

Lindsey allegedly had the gun fully loaded, uncased and immediately accessible in the passenger compartment of a vehicle. Lindsey does not have a license to own a gun in Illinois.

Lindsey waived his preliminary hearing Tuesday morning when he pleaded not guilty and demanded his right to a jury trial. He is being held on a $100,000 bond in the Rock Island County Jail, and his next court appearance is scheduled for August 6.

