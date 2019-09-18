A Rock Island man was being held in the Scott County Jail Wednesday after police say he sold less than a gram of heroin to a man who overdosed and had to be revived with Naloxone in Bettendorf.
Gregory Lee Holland, 44, faces two counts of possession with intent to deliver, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor.
He also is wanted on an interstate detainer out of Rock Island County.
At 8:29 p.m. Tuesday, Bettendorf officers were investigating an individual with a warrant at a business in the 1200 block of State Street, according to an arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police.
During the course of the investigation, officers saw a man unresponsive in a vehicle who had apparently overdosed. The man regained consciousness after two doses of Naloxone were administered.
The man admitted to officers that he bought less than a gram of heroin for $20 from Holland at the City Center Motel, 1138 State Street. Additional heroin was found on the man.
Police later searched the room Holland was staying in and found less than a gram of methamphetamine and less than a gram of heroin packaged for sale. They also found a digital scale, according to the affidavit.
Bond was set Wednesday at $100,000 cash or surety on the drug charges. He has a preliminary hearing Sept. 27.