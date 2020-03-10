Rock Island man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile in Rock Island County

A Rock Island man has been accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile.
Jose A. Guzman, 19, faces two counts each of aggravated criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual assault, according to Rock Island County court records. The charges stem from incidents that allegedly took place Jan. 1.
Guzman was in custody Tuesday, according to the Rock Island County Jail.
His bail has been set at $100,000, court records state. To be released, he must post a $10,000 bond and have no contact with the person he is alleged to have assaulted.
His next court date is scheduled for March 26.