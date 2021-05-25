Rock Island man accused of shooting at car says the gun went off by accident

A man accused of shooting at a passing car pleaded not guilty in a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Skyler Stewart, 26, of Rock Island, allegedly shot at a passing car from his porch on April 27. No one was injured. He is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

Judge Frank Fuhr heard from Phillip Anderson, a detective for the Rock Island Police Department, during the hearing. Anderson said police were called to the scene on the 1200 block of 11th Street by the woman who was in the car Stewart shot at.

Street surveillance video shows several juveniles on the porch gesturing toward the street, Anderson said. He said the car was just out of sight in the video, which shows the juveniles entering the house and Stewart coming out. Anderson said Stewart appeared to shoot a gun in the direction of the street before going back inside.

Anderson said Stewart admitted to firing the gun. In an interview, Stewart reportedly said the woman in the car had been taunting the juveniles, and he only meant to intimidate her. He said the gun went off by accident.

Police searched the house and found a gun with Stewart's fingerprints on it.

Stewart was prohibited from owning a gun because he has a previous conviction, from November 2019, for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to court documents.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.