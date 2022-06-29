 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island man accused of stabbing, home invasion

  • Updated
A 37-year-old man faces charges in Rock Island County, accused of stabbing a person during a Tuesday home invasion.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Johnnie D. Williams III of Rock Island with felony counts of home invasion, aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery, according to court records. He also faces misdemeanor counts of trespassing and domestic battery.

Authorities allege he entered a home on Tuesday in the 1800 block of 21st Street, Rock Island, and stabbed the victim, who suffered cuts on their hands.

Williams did not have permission to be at the residence but knowingly entered the home despite knowing or having reason to know that one or more persons were inside.

Williams was in the Rock Island County Jail as of Wednesday, held on $100,000 bail, court records state. To be released, he would have to post a $10,000 bond and avoid all contact with the person whom he is alleged to have attacked.

His first court appearance was Wednesday, and his next is scheduled for July 19, court records state.

Johnnie D. Williams III

Johnnie D. Williams III

 Rock Island County
