Rock Island man arrested for allegedly selling crack cocaine

A Rock Island man who completed his work release in Iowa in February after being convicted of peddling cocaine base, or “crack,” was arrested Thursday by agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group and Rock Island on charges alleging he was selling crack cocaine.

Deauntrea L. Clark, 33, is charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, more than 15 grams of crack cocaine. The charge is a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years.

Clark also is alleged to have been in possession of a handgun that had been reported stolen out of Davenport. He is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony but which carries a prison sentence of two to 10 years.

According to a news release issued by Rock Island Deputy Chief Timothy McCloud, MEG agents and Rock Island police had been conducting a narcotics investigation and served a search warrant at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at 819 14th St..

McCloud said the search yielded about an ounce of crack cocaine, which is equal to 28.35 grams of crack cocaine.

Police have said that the normal dose of crack cocaine is one-tenth of a gram, meaning Clark allegedly had the equivalent of 283.5 doses to sell.

Clark was being held without bond Thursday night in the Rock Island County Jail pending a first appearance hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

Clark was released none months ago from work release in Iowa after spending a term in prison for selling crack cocaine.

In that case, on March 3, 2015, members of the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau and Emergency Services Team served a search warrant at the Day’s Inn Hotel, Room 136, located at 7222 Northwest Blvd.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Sgt. Brandon Koepke, a total of 8.4 grams of crack cocaine was seized along with a digital scale and $1,356 in cash.

On July 9, 2015, Clark pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to deliver no more than 10 grams of crack cocaine, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

On Oct. 9, 2015, Scott County District Court Judge Nancy Tabor sentenced Clark to ten years in the Iowa Department of Corrections. According to Iowa DOC electronic records, Clark was released from prison on May 10, 2018, and placed on work release. His work release ended Feb. 2 of this year.

Clark was arrested in the Davenport case while he was serving a term of two years on probation in a Rock Island County drug case.

On Nov. 15, 2013, during a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court, Clark pleaded guilty to three counts of the lesser included charge of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, and one count of the lesser included charge of unlawful possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Clark was sentence to 24 months on probation in that case on Jan. 9, 2014. He was discharged unsuccessfully from his probation on Nov. 12, 2015.

Federal authorities could take over the new gun and drug charges against Clark under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a nationwide initiative to combat gun crimes.

A federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

Clark also could be charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime. That charge carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of five years and is automatically consecutive to any other sentence handed down.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.