Rock Island man arrested in Mercer County for drug charge after posting bond in Rock Island County jail for arson charge

A Rock Island man who was charged with arson in Rock Island County in October was arrested Sunday in Mercer County on a warrant for failure to appear on a possession of a controlled substance complaint.
Sean T. Gaylord, 22, was first arrested in Mercer County on Sept. 19 on the controlled substance charge, and he was released on Oct. 4 after paying 10% of a $10,000 bond.
Gaylord was arrested in Rock Island County after allegedly starting a fire at a house in East Moline on Oct. 20. He was released from the Rock Island County jail on Nov. 16 after posting 10% of a $75,000 bond. While Gaylord was incarcerated in Rock Island, a petition to revoke probation was filed in Mercer County and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Gaylord was arrested again in Mercer County Sunday, five days after being released from the Rock Island County jail, and is now being held in the Mercer County jail on a $15,000 (10%) bond.