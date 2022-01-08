Rock Island man arrested on drug, eluding and gun charges after high speed chase through Bettendorf

A Rock Island man was arrested early Saturday on felony drug, eluding and gun charges after leading the Iowa State Patrol on a high-speed chase through Bettendorf with the man driving in excess of 80 mph on Spruce Hills Drive and in excess of 100 mph on Interstate 74.
Tavion Aumad Jefferson-Collins, 18, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methylenedioxymethamphetamine, also known as MDMA and ecstasy. The charge is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Jefferson-Collins also is charged with eluding, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years. He also is charged with one count each of person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, possession of a controlled substance-first offense and possession of marijuana-first offense, each a serious misdemeanor that carries one year in the county jail.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ian Cornwell, at 1:21 a.m. a red 2009 Chevrolet Impala was seen westbound on Interstate 74 crossing over State Street in Bettendorf at a high rate of speed.
Cornwell activated his radar which indicted the Impala was traveling 78 mph in a 55 mph work zone. Cornwell attempted to stop the vehicle as it was taking the Kimberly Road exit.
The driver of the vehicle, Jefferson-Collins, did not stop even though Cornwell had activated his emergency lights and sirens.
Jefferson-Collins then drove east on Spruce Hills Drive at speeds in excess of 80 mph. The speed limit there is 30 mph. Jefferson-Collins disobeyed traffic signals, made unsafe passes of other vehicles and drove into the opposite lanes of traffic.
Jefferson-Collins then made it back to State Street and began driving the wrong way, westbound on the eastbound one-way, toward Interstate 74.
He then got on westbound Interstate 74 and increased his speed in excess of 100 mph. Jefferson-Collins continued to eastbound Interstate 80 where he drove at speeds of 100 mph. Jefferson-Collins then rolled down his window and began making hand signs that he was pulling over.
Jefferson-Collins was taken into custody, and two other people in the vehicle were detained.
From the vehicle Iowa State Patrol troopers seized marijuana, suspected cocaine, ecstasy and a .38-caliber revolver with the serial number removed. The suspected drugs and firearm were sent to the state crime lab for testing and analysis.
Jefferson-Collins made a first appearance Saturday in Scott County District Court. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Jan. 18.