Rock Island man charged in connection with Rock Island shooting

An 18-year-old man who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in a shooting Monday night in downtown Rock Island is facing a felony weapons charge.

Malachi Joseph Michael McDuffy, of Rock Island, is charged in Rock Island County Circuit Court with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The charge is a Class 4 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of one to three years.

According to a news release from Rock Island Deputy Chief of Police Timothy McCloud, the investigation indicated that McDuffy was involved in a shooting incident with as yet unidentified suspects in a vehicle that fled the area.

Officers were called to the scene in the 2100 block of 3rd Avenue at 7:13 p.m. and found evidence of gunfire as well as a blood trail through the alleyway linking the 1800 blocks of 2nd and 3rd avenues.

McDuffy was taken to UnityPoint-Trinity, Rock Island, where he was treated for his gunshot wound.

McDuffy was arrested Tuesday after investigators obtained an arrest warrant.

McDuffy was being held Tuesday night in the Rock Island County Jail on a bond of $30,000.

According to Rock Island County Circuit Court electronic records, McDuffy lives in Mississippi and is on juvenile probation in Rock Island County.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.