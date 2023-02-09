A 31-year-old Rock Island man is facing charges after Davenport police allege he sexually abused two children in August.

Ryan Anthony Rhoades is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Each of the charges is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of 25 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective AJ Poirier, on Aug. 24, 2022, Davenport Police received a complaint involving Rhoades engaging in sexual acts with a minor.

The investigation revealed that during the overnight hours of Aug. 16 and Aug. 17, Rhoades sexually abused a 12-year-old victim and a 14-year-old victim. The abuse occurred at two different locations in the city, one near Credit Island and the second on Reuben Drive.

A warrant for Rhoades’ arrest was issued Tuesday and he was taken into custody on Wednesday.

During a first appearance on the charge held Thursday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Jay Sommers scheduled a preliminary hearing for Feb. 17.

Rhoades was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $30,000.

Rhoades has three felony cases in Rock County according to circuit court electronic records. One of those cases was started in 2020, while the other two were started in 2021. However, those cases are sealed.