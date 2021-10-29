Rock Island man charged in shooting death of man outside Davenport strip club

A Rock Island man has been arrested in connection with the Oct. 17 shooting death of 35-year-old Samuel Wires outside the Déjà Vu Showgirls strip club in Davenport.
Lance M. Johnson, 28, was taken into custody late Thursday by Rock Island Police. Johnson was booked into the Rock Island County Jail. He will make a first appearance Friday in Rock Island County Circuit Court to either waive or fight extradition to Iowa.
Johnson is charged in Scott County District Court with one count each of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
First-degree murder is a Class A felony under Iowa law that carries a mandatory prison sentence of life without parole upon conviction. The felon in possession charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
On Sunday, Oct. 17, at 2:58 a.m., officers were sent to Déjà Vu Showgirls, 5220 Grand Ave., for a disturbance. Responding officers heard gunshots and found one gunshot victim when they arrived on scene.
The victim, Wires, of Davenport, was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, where he was pronounced dead.
Johnson is currently serving a term of two years on conditional discharge after being sentenced Jan. 28 in Rock Island County Circuit Court for possession of a controlled substance.
When he was 17, Johnson and another man were charged in connection with the Oct. 20, 2010, armed robbery of the Kwik Shop at Locust and Marquette streets in Davenport. Johnson pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree theft, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
During a sentencing hearing in Scott County District Court on Sept. 8, 2011, District Judge Mark Cleve sentenced Johnson to 10 years in prison. The sentence was to run concurrent with two felony cases Johnson was involved in at the time in Rock Island County.
According to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records, Johnson was placed on parole on Oct. 10, 2014, and he was released from parole on March 3, 2016.