Rock Island man charged in shooting death of woman

A Rock Island man has been charged in the death of a woman in Rock Island.

At 9:32 a.m., Wednesday, the Rock Island Police Department responded to a residence in the 1800 block of 4th Avenue to an assist ambulance call where a deceased 26-year-old female victim had been found with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Rock Island Police Department.

During an the homicide investigation police identified a suspect — Shawn D. Boyd, 27, of Rock Island.

Boyd surrendered to police and was subsequently charged with first degree murder with a 10% cash bond set at $2 million. In addition to the murder charge, Boyd also was arrested on two outstanding warrants out of the State of Iowa for a weapons offense and parole violations.

Boyd was been remanded to the Rock Island County Jail pending a first court appearance.

The deceased victim’s identity will be released by the Rock Island Coroner’s Office pending the completion of an autopsy.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

Quad-City Times​

