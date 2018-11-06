Try 1 month for 99¢

A Rock Island man was arrested Monday on charges alleging he assaulted a woman and threatened her with a gun in late May in Davenport.

Lamon D. Phillips, 20, of the 2500 block of 26th Street, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. Both charges are Class D felonies punishable by up to five years in prison.

He also faces charges of first-degree harassment and carrying weapons. Both charges are aggravated misdemeanors punishable by up to two years in prison.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. May 30 in Davenport.

Police say in an arrest affidavit that Phillips got into an argument with the woman and pushed her against a wall, threw her to the ground and choked her.

He also pointed a gun at her, racked the slide, and threatened to kill her.

When a third person arrived, Phillips left and called for a ride. He tried to hide the gun in a bush in the 2800 block of Pacific Street, prompting a citizen to call 911.

Phillips later admitted to the actions.

Phillips has a felony conviction in Illinois and is prohibited from possessing or owning a firearm.

