A Rock Island man was arrested Monday on charges alleging he assaulted a woman and threatened her with a gun in late May in Davenport.
Lamon D. Phillips, 20, of the 2500 block of 26th Street, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. Both charges are Class D felonies punishable by up to five years in prison.
He also faces charges of first-degree harassment and carrying weapons. Both charges are aggravated misdemeanors punishable by up to two years in prison.
The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. May 30 in Davenport.
Police say in an arrest affidavit that Phillips got into an argument with the woman and pushed her against a wall, threw her to the ground and choked her.
He also pointed a gun at her, racked the slide, and threatened to kill her.
When a third person arrived, Phillips left and called for a ride. He tried to hide the gun in a bush in the 2800 block of Pacific Street, prompting a citizen to call 911.
Phillips later admitted to the actions.
Phillips has a felony conviction in Illinois and is prohibited from possessing or owning a firearm.