Rock Island man convicted for 2017 beating death

A Rock Island man was convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder for the 2017 beating death of 43-year-old Rochelle Davis.
Applause broke out in the community viewing room at the Rock Island Courthouse, which was full of family members and friends of the victim, when the jury read the guilty verdict.
"It took four years, but we finally got the justice we wanted," Davis' mother, Gloria Davis, said. "Nobody ever has to worry about him hurting anybody in their family ever again."
Sean Everett Rogers, 53, was also found guilty of aggravated battery of a child and aggravated battery.
Rogers beat Davis to death with a baseball bat on June 2, 2017. He also hit two boys who were 11 and 16 years old at the time.
The jury trial started May 24. The two boys were among the witnesses who testified in the trial, along with experts in forensic biology, forensic pathology and emergency medicine.
Rogers did not testify. His sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9.
Davis' mother watched the entire trial from beginning to end.
"This has been a long time coming," she said. "I just relived her whole death. Some things I knew, some things I didn't."
According to a search-warrant affidavit, Rock Island police responded to Davis' house around 10 p.m. on June 2, 2017, for a report of an assault.
Officers spoke with her sister, who said Davis called her earlier that night and asked her to bring over a plate of food. The woman told police she sent the food over with the two boys.
A short time later, the older boy returned with an apparent head wound and said Rogers struck him and the other boy with a blunt object when they arrived at the house.
Davis’ sister told police she went to the house and found the younger boy outside with a head wound. She forced her way into the home and called for Davis but did not get a response.
Officers found Davis, who had "significant trauma" to her face, in the basement. They also found a broken baseball bat handle and a plate of food in the yard behind the house.
Officers also found a broken barrel portion of a baseball bat in an alleyway adjacent to the house. Both pieces of the bat appeared to contain blood.
Both boys were taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. The younger boy was airlifted to University Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Rogers signed himself into a Davenport hospital two days later.
He told detectives that he was at the residence when Davis was assaulted and said she was attacked by two masked assailants, one with a gun and one with an unknown object.