Rock Island man convicted for 2017 beating death

A short time later, the older boy returned with an apparent head wound and said Rogers struck him and the other boy with a blunt object when they arrived at the house.

Davis’ sister told police she went to the house and found the younger boy outside with a head wound. She forced her way into the home and called for Davis but did not get a response.

Officers found Davis, who had "significant trauma" to her face, in the basement. They also found a broken baseball bat handle and a plate of food in the yard behind the house.

Officers also found a broken barrel portion of a baseball bat in an alleyway adjacent to the house. Both pieces of the bat appeared to contain blood.

Both boys were taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. The younger boy was airlifted to University Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Rogers signed himself into a Davenport hospital two days later.