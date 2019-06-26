A Rock Island man has been convicted of multiple charges alleging that he stalked a former girlfriend, rammed her vehicle with a stolen truck and planted a pipe bomb near the motel room of the woman and her boyfriend.
Chad Eric Mink, 43, will be sentenced Nov. 14 on charges of interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of stalking, two counts of interstate domestic violence, two counts of possession of unregistered destructive devices (pipe bombs), two counts of being a prohibited person in possession of explosives, fraudulent use of a means of identification of another person, malicious use of explosives, possession of a destructive device in furtherance of a crime of violence, carrying explosive materials during commission of a federal felony, tampering with a witness, and obstruction of official proceedings.
He faces up to life in prison and mandatory minimum sentences of five, 10 and 30 years, all to be served consecutively to each other and any other sentence imposed, according to a media release by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
According to court documents, Mink and a woman were in a long-term relationship until sometime in 2013.
After they broke up, Mink began to harass her and her new boyfriend and used a stolen truck to ram a vehicle occupied by the couple.
In January 2016, Mink was sentenced to two years in federal prison on charges of conspiracy to transport and possess stolen goods and unlawful transport of stolen goods in a case in U.S. District Court, Rock Island, according to court documents. He was ordered to report to a federal prison in Milan, Michigan on Feb. 22, 2016.
The morning of Feb. 21, 2016, the day Mink left for Michigan to report to prison, a pipe bomb was found near the woman and her boyfriend’s motel room at the Quad City Inn in Davenport.
Prosecutors say he possessed multiple pipe bombs.
On March 11, 2016, Mink placed a call from the federal prison in Michigan to his father in Illinois and directed him to retrieve an item of evidence, break it into pieces, and scatter the parts to different locations with intent to impair the object's integrity and availability for use in official proceedings.
The call was recorded by the Bureau of Prison.
On April 19, 2016, Mink wrote a letter to his father to “make the same thing happen at the same place while I’m locked up,” according to court documents.
Court records show he was indicted in November 2017. His trial began June 10, during which federal prosecutors presented more than 70 witnesses, according to the media release.
The jury came back with guilty verdicts on Monday.